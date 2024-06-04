Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Jabil were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Jabil by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Jabil by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,660,000 after buying an additional 359,818 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,146,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,733,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.21. The stock had a trading volume of 768,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,364. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Argus cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at $228,121,271.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock worth $9,824,383. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

