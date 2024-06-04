Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Position Lifted by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 352.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 32,537 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 545,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,779,000 after acquiring an additional 75,735 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 348.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $163.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.21 and a 200-day moving average of $167.12. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JKHY

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.