Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on June 25th

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.
Jack in the Box has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years. Jack in the Box has a payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.
Jack in the Box Stock Performance
Shares of JACK opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.08 and a 200-day moving average of $69.82. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89.
Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box
In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $96,676.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JACK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on JACK
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jack in the Box
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Ulta Beauty: A Must-Have Stock for Your Watchlist This Quarter
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Top 3 Analyst-Downgraded Stocks: Tesla, Workday, Starbucks
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Centene Reaffirms Guidance, But Is it Too Late?
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.