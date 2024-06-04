Jardine Matheson (LON:JAR) Shares Down 41.1%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 41.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 36.80 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36.80 ($0.47). Approximately 159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.80).

Jardine Matheson Stock Down 41.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £94.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 61.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.41.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

Jardine Matheson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.60. Jardine Matheson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,535.86%.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.