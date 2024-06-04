Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $105.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.09. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $146.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,369.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 161,388 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,353 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

