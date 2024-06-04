Jersey Electricity plc (JEL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.40 on June 24th

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Jersey Electricity Price Performance

Shares of Jersey Electricity stock opened at GBX 489.56 ($6.27) on Tuesday. Jersey Electricity has a 52 week low of GBX 400 ($5.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 490 ($6.28). The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55. The stock has a market cap of £56.98 million, a PE ratio of 1,294.59 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 447.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 437.36.

Get Jersey Electricity alerts:

About Jersey Electricity

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and electric heating and hot water, electric transport, outdoor and indoor lighting, electric commercial kitchens, air conditioning, renewable energy, and CosyCare maintenance solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Electricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Electricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.