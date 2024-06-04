Jersey Electricity plc (JEL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.40 on June 24th

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Jersey Electricity Price Performance
Shares of Jersey Electricity stock opened at GBX 489.56 ($6.27) on Tuesday. Jersey Electricity has a 52 week low of GBX 400 ($5.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 490 ($6.28). The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55. The stock has a market cap of £56.98 million, a PE ratio of 1,294.59 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 447.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 437.36.
About Jersey Electricity
