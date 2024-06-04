Jet Protocol Price Up 19.6% Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $2.30 million and $137,939.11 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00009963 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00011494 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001263 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,554.39 or 0.99920630 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012053 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.87 or 0.00107455 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00003995 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00134959 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $133,667.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

