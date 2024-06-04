Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 137,178 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,384,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,178 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $812,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $273,493,000. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,928,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $74,688,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,264,000. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 411,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.17. 529,285 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

