Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 117.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,891,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.1 %

TSCO stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.41. The stock had a trading volume of 293,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $287.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.86 and a 200 day moving average of $241.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tractor Supply

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.