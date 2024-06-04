Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,887,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,247 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 0.6% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 4.69% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $421,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $942,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 133,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 23,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.79. 47,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,640. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $193.00 and a one year high of $254.78.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.