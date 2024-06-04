Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $21,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.70. 1,358,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,462,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.25 and a 1 year high of $105.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.80 and a 200 day moving average of $95.67.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

