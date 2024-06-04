Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.37% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 851,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,854,000 after purchasing an additional 34,662 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 50,918 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 345,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after buying an additional 15,532 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 268,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 24,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 26,905 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,796 shares. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $337.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.95.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

