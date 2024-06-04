Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.97 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2,085.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in S&P Global by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $430.06. 126,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $425.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

