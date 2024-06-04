Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $91.22 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,980 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.59% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $91,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 395,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,192,000 after purchasing an additional 65,359 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 281,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,538,000 after buying an additional 101,321 shares in the last quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC now owns 167,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,793,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 215.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 21,811 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.75. 313,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,990. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $76.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.86.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

