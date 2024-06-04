Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 82.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.13. 759,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,990,763. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.58 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

