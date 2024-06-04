Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $5.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.58. The stock had a trading volume of 789,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,926. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.75 and a 12 month high of $382.01. The company has a market capitalization of $159.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $355.03 and its 200 day moving average is $319.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

