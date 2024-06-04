Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $36,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $8.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,313.51. The stock had a trading volume of 590,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,798. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,333.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,222.51. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $776.38 and a 12-month high of $1,445.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $608.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,341.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

