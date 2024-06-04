Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,046 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 17.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth about $812,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 175.2% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Prologis by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. BMO Capital Markets cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Prologis Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE PLD traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,672. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $100.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

