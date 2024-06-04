Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 12,193 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,193 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.31% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $26,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 64,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 66,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 139,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.84. 274,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,892. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.