Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,797 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.09% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUSC. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,175,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after purchasing an additional 43,749 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 534,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,617,000 after acquiring an additional 35,371 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 323,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 59,428 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 251,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 158,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NUSC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.92. The stock had a trading volume of 73,296 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.95. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

