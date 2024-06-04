Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 520 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,491,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after buying an additional 250,223 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $562,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

REET stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.24. 240,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,447. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $24.65.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

