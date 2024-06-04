JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target to GBX 710

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 620 ($7.94) to GBX 710 ($9.10) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bodycote Stock Performance

Shares of BOY opened at GBX 754 ($9.66) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 712.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 646.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,675.56, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. Bodycote has a 1 year low of GBX 545 ($6.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 774 ($9.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Bodycote Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Bodycote’s payout ratio is 5,111.11%.

Insider Transactions at Bodycote

About Bodycote

In related news, insider Kevin Boyd purchased 3,000 shares of Bodycote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 653 ($8.37) per share, with a total value of £19,590 ($25,099.30). In related news, insider Ben Fidler sold 44,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 694 ($8.89), for a total transaction of £311,918.30 ($399,639.08). Also, insider Kevin Boyd acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,590 ($25,099.30). Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

