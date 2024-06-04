KBC Group NV Acquires 20,057 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,057 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Reliance were worth $16,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance by 378.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Reliance by 262.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 32,580 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Reliance by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 47,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 15.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 210,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,125,000 after buying an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,212,862.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,212,862.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,421 shares of company stock worth $12,835,705. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RS traded down $6.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.18. The company had a trading volume of 19,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,129. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.56 and a 1 year high of $342.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $310.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.83.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.37 earnings per share. Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

