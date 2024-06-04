KBC Group NV Acquires 63,097 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 286.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,097 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.15% of Nordson worth $22,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,235,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,992,000 after acquiring an additional 88,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nordson by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,534,000 after buying an additional 117,337 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 53.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 791,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,534,000 after buying an additional 275,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Nordson by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 781,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,418,000 after buying an additional 64,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $158,948,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Down 0.3 %

NDSN stock opened at $228.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.23. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $208.91 and a 1-year high of $279.38.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.06 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nordson

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.