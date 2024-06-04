KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 119.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 739,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402,084 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.36% of DocuSign worth $43,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $133,826,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,948 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,344,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after purchasing an additional 839,883 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 531,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4,438.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 521,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 510,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,512 shares of company stock worth $2,746,767 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

