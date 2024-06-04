KBC Group NV Buys 1,459,775 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 181.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,263,542 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459,775 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in HP were worth $68,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of HP by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,476,126 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $44,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,360 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,517,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of HP by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 766,100 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after acquiring an additional 141,820 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.67.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

