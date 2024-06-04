KBC Group NV Buys 211,414 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 5,003.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 211,414 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.42% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $50,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,174,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,319,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,603,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 855,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,058,000 after purchasing an additional 225,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,573,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.27.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $207.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.38 and a 200 day moving average of $231.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

