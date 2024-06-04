KBC Group NV Cuts Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,775 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $42,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $199.34 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.76 and a 12-month high of $215.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.84.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.