KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 242.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,682 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Copart were worth $20,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Copart by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Copart by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.05. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

