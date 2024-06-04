KBC Group NV Has $18.58 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,598 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $18,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.75.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $276.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.80 and its 200-day moving average is $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.63. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $312.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

