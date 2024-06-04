KBC Group NV Has $20.82 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120,929 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.21% of Match Group worth $20,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Match Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 430,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Match Group by 17,295.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,155,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,240 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Match Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 131,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $49.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.