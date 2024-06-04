KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,905 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $59,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Prologis by 6.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,577,000 after acquiring an additional 197,693 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,721,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,453,000 after acquiring an additional 92,036 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,642,997,000 after buying an additional 123,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,519,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,992,000 after buying an additional 175,276 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Prologis Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $108.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.51.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.