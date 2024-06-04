KBC Group NV Lowers Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.05% of Newmont worth $17,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,630,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Newmont by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,793,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,216,000 after purchasing an additional 538,888 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $3,607,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 835,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,571,000 after purchasing an additional 480,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE NEM traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.29. The stock had a trading volume of 900,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,492,973. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.75. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. Newmont’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.36.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

