KBC Group NV Purchases 9,328 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,328 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $74,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $32,653,272.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 684,863,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,735,127,037.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $32,653,272.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 684,863,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,735,127,037.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,833,017 shares of company stock worth $1,115,162,920. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $172.68 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.05 and a 52-week high of $178.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.71 and its 200-day moving average is $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $202.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

