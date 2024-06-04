KBC Group NV Reduces Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,811 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in McKesson were worth $57,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in McKesson by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MCK opened at $571.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $542.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.54. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $383.82 and a 52 week high of $574.51.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.99, for a total value of $2,935,099.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,158.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.99, for a total transaction of $2,935,099.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,451 shares of company stock valued at $13,543,352. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

