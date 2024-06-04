KBC Group NV Sells 201,235 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201,235 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.18% of Webster Financial worth $15,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $97,217,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 22.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,258,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,587,000 after buying an additional 1,339,862 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 1,773.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,324,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,389,000 after buying an additional 1,253,778 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,916,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,785,000 after buying an additional 430,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $17,329,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.34. 36,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,837. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

