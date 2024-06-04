Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in K. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,184,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kellanova by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,485 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Kellanova by 27.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,890,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,922 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth about $38,939,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Kellanova by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,504,000 after acquiring an additional 655,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellanova stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.49. 3,037,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,500. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average is $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $68.69.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $4,115,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,309,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,148,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $4,115,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,309,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,148,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 943,400 shares of company stock worth $54,524,118 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on K shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.85.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

