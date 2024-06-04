Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (RSETH)

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be bought for $3,848.99 or 0.05416211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a total market capitalization of $607.39 million and $324,098.06 worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH launched on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 297,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official message board is blog.kelpdao.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 296,621.34095934. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 3,815.83435355 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $4,846,405.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

