Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Price Up 3%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.15 and last traded at $50.15. 12,308 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 376,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KROS shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.47.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Keros Therapeutics’s revenue was down 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.26) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 14.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 117.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

