Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KEY. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Keyera from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keyera presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.18.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$35.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.73. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$29.31 and a 12 month high of C$36.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

