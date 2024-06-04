Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 733,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,185 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $29,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRC. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 458.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KRC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,827. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average is $35.90.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 124.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,866.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at $978,866.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,435.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

