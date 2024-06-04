Kodai Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,437,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,924,000. Mobileye Global makes up 3.0% of Kodai Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 166.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 87,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 54,745 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,855,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Mobileye Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:MBLY traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.39. 1,600,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,051,787. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75. Mobileye Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,045.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

