Kodai Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 87,054 Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 87,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,707,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.9 %

TEAM traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,577. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $154.02 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $125,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $125,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $305,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,845,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,126 shares of company stock worth $53,896,140 over the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

