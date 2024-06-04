Kodai Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,985,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,504,000. Kodai Capital Management LP owned 3.09% of Semtech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at about $703,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after buying an additional 81,825 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,996,000 after buying an additional 613,274 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Semtech by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 563,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after buying an additional 167,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Semtech Stock Down 2.1 %

SMTC traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.38. 2,220,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,620. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.81.

Insider Activity at Semtech

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $192.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 125.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Lin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.23 per share, with a total value of $33,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Semtech from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Semtech from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.35.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

