Kodai Capital Management LP Invests $84.84 Million in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,736,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,842,000. Paramount Global accounts for about 1.7% of Kodai Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kodai Capital Management LP owned 0.88% of Paramount Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 55.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PARA. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Paramount Global Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.24. 18,281,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,193,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -85.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.78. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -133.32%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.