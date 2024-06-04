Kodai Capital Management LP Makes New $38.07 Million Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 350,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,068,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,349,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,390. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.16. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $146.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,380 shares of company stock worth $1,214,863 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TER. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.