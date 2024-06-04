Kodai Capital Management LP Makes New $67.35 Million Investment in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,111,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,351,000. GLOBALFOUNDRIES comprises 1.4% of Kodai Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kodai Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 5.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

GFS traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.93. 1,074,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,246. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $68.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GFS shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.62.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

