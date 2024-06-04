Kodai Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 202,260 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,311,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.63. 741,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,732. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $258.76. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.03.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SBAC. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.17.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

