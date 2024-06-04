Kodai Capital Management LP Takes Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,304,460 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,613,000. Kodai Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.48% of Match Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Match Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.08. 2,963,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,653,910. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

