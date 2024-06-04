Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KSS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.44.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.97. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.90.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 32.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

